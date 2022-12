HURLING

Galway’s opening Leinster hurling championship fixture with Wexford in Pearse Stadium is among 38 matches that will be exclusively part of the new GAAGO.ie Streaming service.

Fans can gain access to the game for €12, or buy a season pass for €59.

Galway’s round 5 trip to Dublin is also a possibility; while the package also includes senior football championship qualifiers and two quarter-finals.

==