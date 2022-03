Galway senior hurling manager Henry Shefflin has announced a 34-man panel for this summer’s All-Ireland series.

Changes from last year include the retired Joe Canning and Aidan Harte, while Oranmore/Maree’s Niall Burke and Turloughmore’s Sean Loftus are other notable absentees.

The Tribesmen begin their Leinster championship campaign away to Wexford on Saturday, 16th April.