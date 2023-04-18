HURLING: Galway vs Wexford (Leinster Championship Preview with Henry Shefflin)

Galway senior hurling manager Henry Shefflin has named a 38-man panel for this year’s Leinster championship, captained by Turloughmore’s Daithi Burke.

The Tribesmen begin their campaign this Saturday (22nd April) against Wexford, who have a major doubt over defender Matthew O’Hanlon due to ankle injury.

Dublin’s Sean Stack will referee Saturday’s game. He oversaw Galway’s defeat to Waterford in the 2021 qualifiers.

Leading up to the game, Galway manager Henry Shefflin has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Niall Canavan.

Throw-in at Pearse Stadium on Saturday is 4.30pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.