The Galway under 20 hurling team for Saturday’s (29th April) Leinster semi-final against Offaly also shows one change, with Carnmore’s Ronan Killilea replacing Darren Murphy.

The Tribesmen beat Wexford in their last outing after successive defeats to Dublin and Kilkenny.

Galway manager Brian Hanley has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Niall Canavan.

Throw-in at O’Connor Park, Tullamore on Saturday is 1pm, and we’ll have full online coverage on our website galwaybayfm.ie.