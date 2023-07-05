HURLING: Galway vs Limerick (All-Ireland Senior Semi-Final Preview with Henry Shefflin)

Galway’s senior hurlers attempt to dethrone four-in-a-row chasing Limerick this Saturday (8th July) when the teams meet in an All-Ireland semi-final in Croke Park for the second successive year.

John Kiely’s men were 0-27 to 1-21 last year, their third win in-a-row against the Tribesmen, who haven’t beaten the Shannonsiders in championship since 2005.

Leading up to the game, Galway manager Henry Shefflin has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Niall Canavan.

Throw-in at Croke Park on Saturday is 6pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.