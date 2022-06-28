HURLING: Galway vs Limerick (All-Ireland Semi-Final Preview with Henry Shefflin)

For the first time in two years, Galway contest an All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final this Sunday (3rd July) when they take on Limerick in Croke Park.

The Shannonsiders were victors that day, as they were in the 2018 All-Ireland Final against the Tribesmen.

Indeed, it’s 2005 since Galway last prevailed over Limerick in the championship, a 1-18 to 2-14 qualifier in the Gaelic Grounds – Damien Hayes scored 1-3 and Ger Farragher contributed 0-8. The maroon and white reached the final that year going down to Cork.

Galway manager Henry Shefflin has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Niall Canavan.

Throw-in at Croke Park on Sunday is 3.30pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.