Galway and Kilkenny meet again this Saturday (4th June) in the Leinster Senior Hurling Final.

The sides played out a one-point thriller in the round-robin phase with the Tribesmen prevailing by 1-24 to 3-17.

Leading up to this weekend’s showdown, Galway Bay FM’s Sean Walsh caught up with selectors Damien Joyce and Kevin Lally.

Throw-in at Croke Park on Saturday is 7pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.