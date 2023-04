Galway’s undefeated minor hurlers return to action on Bank Holiday Monday (1st May) in the Leinster semi-final against Dublin.

The Tribesmen’s starting 15 will be named on Saturday afternoon.

Leading up the game, Galway manager Fergal Healy has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Niall Canavan.

Throw-in at O’Connor Park, Tullamore on Monday is 2pm, and we’ll have full online coverage on our website galwaybayfm.ie.