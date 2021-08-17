HURLING: Galway vs Cork – All-Ireland Under 20 Final Preview with Jeff Lynskey

print

The Galway team for the U20 All-Ireland Hurling Final will be named this evening (Tuesday) at 9pm and we’ll have full details on all our social media channels.

Galway face Cork seeking to end a 10-year wait for All-Ireland success at this grade.

It’s been a busy run for the Tribesmen who had to complete their 2020 schedule before embarking on 2021 fixtures.

Galway manager Jeff Lynskey has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Niall Canavan.

Galway face Cork at Semple Stadium tomorrow (Wednesday) at 7.30pm and will be LIVE on Galway Bay FM.