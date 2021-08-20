HURLING: Galway vs Cork – All-Ireland Minor Final Team News & Preview with Brian Hanley

print

The Galway minor hurling team to play Cork in the All-Ireland Final on Saturday (7.15pm Thurles – August 21st) has been announced.

The team is the same team that defeated Kilkenny by 0-23 to 1-12 at the semi-final stage last weekend.

Darragh Walsh is the goalkeeper in front of a defence marshalled by Tiarnán Leen and team captain Diarmuid Davoren.

Rory Burke top scored last weekend with Oisin Lohan and John Cosgrove also making notable scoring contributions.

Ahead of the game, Galway Bay FM’s Niall Canavan got the thoughts of Galway manager Brian Hanley.

==

The team in full is:

Darragh Walsh (Turloughmore) Matthew Tarpey (Turloughmore) Tiarnán Leen (Craughwell) Joshua O’Connor (Kinvara) Dylan Dunne (Clarinbridge) Diarmuid Davoren (Moycullen)- captain Nathan Gill (Gort) Joshua Ryan (Clarinbridge) Conor Lawless (Athenry) Darren Shaughnessy (Loughrea) Michéal Power (Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry) Rory Burke (Oranmore/Maree) John Cosgrove (Sarsfields) Darragh Neary (Castlegar) Oisin Lohan (Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough) Donagh Fahy (Ardrahan) Cillian Whelan (Turloughmore) Conor Headd (St.Thomas’) Shane Fitzpatrick (Ballinasloe) Anthony Keady (Oranmore/Maree) Tom Nolan (Turloughmore) Sean Hansberry (Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough) Matthew O’Connor (Ballinderreen) Cian Donoghue (Clarinbridge) Brian Noone (Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough) Adam Coyne (Kilnadeema/Leitrim) Jack Lonergan (Turloughmore) Nigel Kelly (Craughwell) Daniel Comar (Kilnadeema/Leitrim) Andrew Lally (Killimordaly) EannaO’Loingsigh (Turloughmore) Gearoid Fahy (Turloughmore) Bertie Keane (Rahoon/Newcastle) Colm Cunningham (Kilnadeema/Leitrim) Luc O’Connor (Carnmore) Cillian Trayers (Turloughmore)

The game throws in at 7.15pm on Saturday, from Semple Stadium in Thurles, and it is live on Galway Bay Fm.