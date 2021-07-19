HURLING: Galway under 20 vs Kilkenny Preview – with Jeff Lynskey

print

Galway’s under 20s will look to give their 2021 season the perfect tonic when they meet Kilkenny in the Leinster semi-final on Tuesday (20th July).

Their starting line-up will be announced Monday (19th July) evening.

The Tribesmen beat the Noresiders 0-19 to 1-11 at the same stage last year before losing the provincial decider to Dublin just four weeks ago.

Ahead of the game, Galway manager Jeff Lynskey caught up with Galway Bay FM’s Niall Canavan.

Throw-in at O’Connor Park, Tullamore on Tuesday is 7.30pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.