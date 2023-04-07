HURLING: Galway under 20 Team versus Dublin Announced

The Galway Under 20 hurling team to play Dublin in Saturday’s (8th April) opening round Leinster championship clash has been selected.

Galway have 13 players available who saw game time in last year’s Leinster championship defeat to Kilkenny, 11 of whom will start on Saturday.

They can also call on Tiernan Killeen and Gavin Lee this year- they were unavailable last year as they had, by then, played senior championship for Galway.

Darragh Walsh is the team goalkeeper with Michael Walsh and Tiernan Killeen occupying the central defensive positions.

Liam Leen and Diarmuid Davoren form the midfield pairing while upfront Gavin Lee, Liam Collins and Colm Molloy are among the capable forward unit at Galway’s disposal.

The aforementioned trio of Tiernan Killeen, Gavin Lee and Liam Collins as well as Sean O’Hanlon have all played in the National Hurling League for Galway this year while Greg Thomas saw action with the Galway seniors in 2022.

The team is captained by Adam Nolan.

The game is live on Galway Bay Fm, commencing at 3pm from St.Brendan’s Park in Birr.

==

The Galway team in full is:

1. Darragh Walsh (Turloughmore)

2. Tiarnán Leen (Craughwell)

3. Michael Walsh (Ardrahan)

4. Adam Nolan (Kilnadeema/Leitrim)- captain

5. Patrick Burke (Oranmore/Maree)

6. Tiernan Killeen (Loughrea)

7. Seán O’Hanlon (Turloughmore)

8. Liam Leen (Clarinbridge)

9. Diarmuid Davoren (Moycullen)

10. Gavin Lee (Clarinbridge)

11. Oisin Lohan (Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough)

12. Ronan Killilea (Carnmore)

13. Greg Thomas (Castlegar)

14. Liam Collins (Cappataggle)

15. Colm Molloy (Kilnadeema/Leitrim)

==

16. Donagh Fahy (Ardrahan)

17. Kieran Hanrahan (Loughrea)

18. Reuben Davitt (Oranmore/Maree)

19. Cillian Trayers (Turloughmore)

20. Rory Burke (Oranmore/Maree)

21. Cillian Whelan (Turloughmore)

22. Darren Murphy (Sarsfields)

23. James Bradley (Moycullen)

24. Conor Butler (Oranmore/Maree)

25. Oisin Keane (Sarsfields)

26. Darren Shaughnessy (Loughrea)

27. Fiachra McDonagh (Moycullen)

28. Joshua O’Connor (Kinvara)

29. Daniel Comar (Kilnadeema/Leitrim)

30. Paddy MacCartaigh (Sarsfields)

31. Micheal Power (Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry)

32. Keith Burke (Kilconieron)