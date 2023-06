HURLING: Galway Unchanged for All-Ireland Final vs Clare

The Galway minor hurling team to play Clare in the All-Ireland final on Sunday (4th June) has been announced and it is the same team that beat Cork in their semi-final game two weeks ago.

Galway will be hoping to win the All-Ireland minor hurling title for the 15th time while their opponents Clare are trying to win it for the 2nd time.

The game takes place in Thurles and on Sunday at 1pm and it is live on Galway Bay Fm.

The team in full is:

Shane Murray (Kilconieron) Thomas Blake (Oranmore/Maree) Sean Murphy (Clarinbridge)- captain Gearoid King (Castlegar) Dylan Quirke (Athenry) Donnacha Campbell (Cappataggle) Ed O’Reilly (Liam Mellows) Michael Burke (Skehana/ Mountbellew-Moylough) Cullen Killeen (Loughrea) Darragh Counihan (Clarinbridge) Colm Burke (Oranmore/Maree) Conor Gilligan (Craughwell) Brian Callanan (Ardrahan) Jason Rabbitte (Athenry) Aaron Niland (Clarinbridge) Andrew Canning (Portumna) Evan Kennedy (Ardrahan) Jonah Donnellan (Padraig Pearses) Gavin Maher (Loughrea) Stephen Keane (Sarsfields) Eoghan Mulleady (Kilconieron) Dean Cunningham (Skehana/Mountbellew-Moylough) Michael Fallon (Clarinbridge) Harry Holmes (Ballygar)

Extended Panel Members:

Luke Kennedy (Ahascragh/Fohenagh), Cathal Maloney (Ballygar), Brendan Fox (Carnmore), Cian Corcoran (Castlegar), Ronan Murphy (Clarinbridge), Cathal Duffy (Craughwell), Ciaran Leen (Craughwell), Dara Burke (Kinvara), Bobby Feeney (Loughrea), Vince Morgan (Loughrea), Lúghan Mac Con Iomaire (Micheal Breathnach), Adam Rocke (Mullagh) Dylan Melia (Oranmore/Maree), Harry Mitchell (Padraig Pearses), Conor Murray (Portumna).