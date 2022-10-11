HURLING: Galway Silverware Focus of TG4 Programme

Ask anybody in Ireland about Liam or Sam and the chances are they will know you are referring to the trophies presented to the All-Ireland senior hurling and football champions.

But what about the 2,000 other pieces of GAA silverware around the country, how many of us know the stories of these cups, how they came into existence or how they receive their names?

Scéalta na gCorn sees presenter Gráinne McElwain travel across Ireland visiting clubs and county grounds, learning the lesser-known stories behind our nation’s trophies.

She will find out how some cups are named after Irish revolutionary patriots such as Roger Casement and Terence McSwiney, how other trophies are named after clergy, others again after prominent GAA administrators, who have contributed to the development of the Association and how even more are named after players and grassroots members, their memory perpetuated through the trophies and cups named in their honour.

On the 12th of October at 8.30pm on TG4 episode 5 sees Gráinne travel to Galway, to her adopted home county.

Here she learns about one of the oldest trophies in the country, The Odlums Irish Purity Cup and she visits a local handball club that teams up with Gael Linn for a very special tournament.

Gráinne meets the family of young footballer Pia McDermott Geraghty who continues to be remembered in silverware and she travels to Ballinasloe to find out about legendary Galway hurler Michael ‘Inky’ Flaherty. She speaks to veteran Galway footballer Seán Óg de Paor about Canon Oliver Hughes’s legacy.

Conal Murphy speaks about a cup in memory of his brother Lieutenant Aonghus Ó Murchú who was killed while on duty in Lebanon in 1986.

Previous episodes can be viewed here https://nasc.tg4.tv/Scéalta_na_gCorn

Produced by Imagine Media, with support from NI Screen’s Irish Language Broadcast Fund, ‘Scéalta na gCorn’ will broadcast on TG4 weekly.