HURLING: Galway Out of League Semi-Final Chase Ahead of Final Round

THREE SEMI-FINALS PLACES SETTLED AHEAD OF FINAL ROUND

Three of the four places in the Allianz League semi-finals (Div 1) have been decided, with Cork, Wexford and Waterford securing the previous slots ahead of the final round on Sunday week.

The remaining place will go to Kilkenny, Dublin or Tipperary. Cork and Wexford both won their opening four games in Group A, leaving them four points ahead of Galway.

It’s tighter in Group B, where Waterford lead on seven points, one ahead of Kilkenny, two clear of Dublin and three ahead of Tipperary. Kilkenny play Waterford in the final round, knowing that a win or draw would earn a semi-final place. Dublin need to beat Laois and hope that Waterford beat Kilkenny, in which case Mattie Kenny’s men would reach the last four.

If Kilkenny beat Waterford and Dublin beat Laois, Kilkenny will top the group on eight points, with Waterford and Dublin both on seven points, having drawn their tie earlier on. Waterford have a much better scoring difference, standing at +44 points, whereas Dublin are -8.

Tipperary would reach the last four if they beat Antrim, Waterford beat Kilkenny and Laois beat Dublin.

Antrim who have lost all four games in Group B will definitely face a relegation play-off against either Limerick or Offaly who meet in the last round in Group A.

Kerry and Down (both on six points) lead the promotion charge in 2A; Derry (8pts) and Donegal (6pts) lead the way in 2B. Tyrone and Roscommon are both on seven points in 3A while Fermanagh (6pts, Leitrim and Longford (4pts each) lead the way in 3B.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE 2022: FIXTURES & RESULTS

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 1 GROUP A

Round 1: Cork 2-30 Clare 2-21; Wexford 1-11 Limerick 0-11; Galway 4-22 Offaly 0-17

Round 2: Galway 0-27 Limerick 1-18; Wexford 2-20 Clare 1-20; Cork 4-25 Offaly 1-15.

Round 3: Wexford 2-15 Galway 0-15; Clare 4-20 Offaly 0-16; Cork 2-19 Limerick 1-13.

Round 4: Cork 1-26 Galway 0-23; Clare 0-18 Limerick 0-18; Wexford 1-22 Offaly 2-12.

Round 5: Mar 20: Galway v Clare; Limerick v Offaly; Wexford v Cork.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 1 GROUP B

Round 1: Tipperary 0-21 Laois 1-14; Kilkenny 2-15 Antrim 3-9; Dublin 0-21 Waterford 2-15

Round 2: Dublin 2-19 Antrim 2-15; Waterford 7-31 Laois 0-19; Tipperary 1-19 Kilkenny 1-18.

Round 3: Dublin 2-16 Tipperary 0-21; Waterford 3-21 Antrim 2-22; Kilkenny 2-28 Laois 0-17.

Round 4: Kilkenny 2-23 Dublin 0-16 Waterford 1-28 Tipperary 0-21; Laois 1-20 Antrim 1-19

Round 5: Mar 20: Kilkenny v Waterford; Laois v Dublin; Tipperary v Antrim.

PLAY-OFFS

Mar 26/27

Division 1 semi-finals: 1st Group A v 2nd Group B; 2nd Group A v 1st Group B.

Division 1 Relegation: 6th Group A v 6th Group B

Apr 2/3

Finals – all Divisions

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE SHORTS

*Stephen Bennett (Waterford) has averaged 14.5 points per game in the first four rounds. His total against Dublin, Laois, Antrim and Tipperary came to 6-40 (58 points). Donal Burke (Dublin) is second highest on 1-39 (42 points).

*Waterford have the best points difference (+44) in Division 1, one ahead of Cork. Offaly have the worst points difference (-59 points).

*Limerick’s scoring return has been well down on recent years, hitting a total of 2-60 (0-11, 1-18, 1-13, 0-18) against Wexford, Galway, Cork and Clare.

*Galway hit four goals in their opening tie against Offaly but have since failed to score any against Limerick, Wexford or Cork.

*Tipperary have scored only one goal (v Kilkenny) in their first four games.

*Cork, Wexford (Division 1), Derry (2B), Fermanagh (3B) are the only counties on full points after four rounds. Offaly, Antrim (Division 1) and Cavan (3B) are the only counties without a point.

Top Scorers

Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A

Eoghan Cahill (Offaly)………1-30 (0-26 frees)

Shane Kingston (Cork)……..4-17 (0-11 frees, 0-1 ‘65’)

Tony Kelly (Clare)…………….2-23 (0-15 frees, 1-0 Pen)

Rory O’Connor (Wexford)…2-20 (0-10 frees)

Conor Cooney (Galway)……0-25 (0-21 frees, 0-1 s/l)

Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B

Stephen Bennett (Waterford)….6-40 (0-31 frees, 4-0 pens, 0-2 ‘65s’)

Donal Burke (Dublin)………………1-39 (0-30 frees, 1-0 pen, 0-3 ‘65s’)

Neil McManus (Antrim)…………..4-29 (0-21 frees, 2-0 pen, 0-2 ’65s’)

Jason Forde (Tipperary)…………..0-39 (0-27 frees, 0-1 pen, 0-1 s/l)

Stephen Maher (Laois)……………0-27 (0-16 frees, 0-2 ‘65s’)

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 2A

Round 1: Westmeath 3-15 Kerry 1-15; Down 2-10 Carlow 1-12; Meath 0-18 Kildare 0-15

Round 2: Carlow 1-20 Westmeath 1-14; Kerry 4-18 Kildare 2-16; Down 2-18 Meath 1-19.

Round 3: Kerry 0-20 Carlow 0-13; Kildare 2-17 Down 0-22; Westmeath 4-23 Meath 1-15.

Round 4: Kerry 2-31 Meath 0-14; Kildare 2-14 Carlow 0-20; Down 1-18 Westmeath 1-16.

Round 5: Mar 19: Down v Kerry; Mar 20: Kildare v Westmeath; Meath v Carlow.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 2B

Round 1: Derry 2-14 Sligo 1-14; Donegal 3-16 London 0-8; Mayo 2-15 Wicklow 2-15.

Round 2: London 4-11 Mayo 1-10; Derry 2-24 Wicklow 0-12; Donegal 1-19 Sligo 2-14.

Round 3: Sligo 1-24 London 1-15; Derry 4-24 Mayo 1-14; Donegal 2-16 Wicklow 3-8.

Round 4: London 3-16 Wicklow 1-9; Derry 0-23 Donegal 0-15; Sligo 4-13 Mayo 0-19.

Round 5: Mar 20: Derry v London; Mayo v Donegal; Wicklow v Sligo.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 3A

Round 1: Armagh 2-16 Louth 3-12; Monaghan 1-12 Warwickshire 2-8; Roscommon 0-20 Tyrone 1-17.

Round 2: Tyrone 4-29 Warwickshire 0-7; Roscommon 2-21 Louth 0-14; Armagh 4-22 Monaghan 0-13.

Round 3: Monaghan 2-8 Louth 0-7; Roscommon 4-20 Warwickshire 0-6; Tyrone 2-21 Armagh 1-14.

Round 4: Warwickshire 3-13 Louth 1-19; Roscommon 2-17 Armagh 1-19; Tyrone 3-14 Monaghan 1-11.

Round 5: Mar 20: Roscommon v Monaghan; Tyrone v Louth; Warwickshire v Armagh.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 3B

Round 1: Fermanagh 1-20 Cavan 0-13; Leitrim 4-16 Lancashire 2-8.

Round 2: Lancashire 0-23 Cavan 0-12; Fermanagh 1-10 Longford 0-11.

Round 3: Leitrim 1-13 Cavan 0-9; Longford 1-26 Lancashire 3-11.

Round 4: Fermanagh 2-22 Lancashire 0-9; Longford 1-15 Leitrim 1-14.

Round 5: Mar 20: Cavan v Longford; Leitrim v Fermanagh.

PLAY-OFFS

Mar 26/27

Division 2A, 2B, 3A, 3B semi-finals: 2nd v 3rd

Division 2B Relegation: 5th v 6th.

Apr 2/3

Finals – all Divisions

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE SHORTS

Top Scorers

Allianz Hurling League Division 2A

Jack Regan (Meath)…………………………….1-41 (0-34 frees, 1-0 pen, 0-1 ‘65’)

Jack Gillen (Westmeath)……………………..3-28 (0-21 frees, 2-0 pens, 0-2 ‘65s’)

Kevin McDonald (Carlow)……………………1-24 (0-17 frees)

Shane Conway (Kerry)………………………..1-26 (0-18 frees, 0-1 s/l)

Paul Sheehan (Down)…………………………0-22 (0-14 frees, 0-1 ‘65’)

Allianz Hurling League Division 2B

Gerard O’Kelly-Lynch (Sligo)……………..3-33 (0-29 frees, 0-1 ‘65’)

Cormac O’Doherty (Derry)………………..0-34 (0-31 frees)

Sean Germaine (Wicklow)…………………2-28 (0-21 frees, 0-2 ‘65s’)

Davin Flynn (Donegal)………………………0-22 (0-11 frees)

Ritchie Ryan (Donegal)………………………2-13 (0-10 frees)