HURLING: Galway Minor Team to face Kilkenny Announced

It is the same 15 that started their victory over Laois last weekend.

Both Galway and Kilkenny have recorded two victories, thus far, over Antrim and Laois respectively and have qualified for the knockout stages of the Leinster minor hurling championship.

That said, a win for either side on Friday (7th April) will see them progress as group winners to the semi-final stage, while the losers will play a quarter final match.

If the game ends in a draw, Galway, by virtue of a greater scoring advantage, would top the group.

The game takes place in Nowlan Park, on Good Friday, with a 5pm start. It will be streamed live on Galway Bay Fm.

The Galway team in full is:

1. Shane Murray (Kilconieron)

2. Thomas Blake (Oranmore/Maree)

3. Sean Murphy (Clarinbridge)- captain

4. Gearoid King (Castlegar)

5. Dylan Quirke (Athenry)

6. Donnacha Campbell (Cappataggle)

7. Ed O’Reilly (Liam Mellows)

8. Michael Burke (Skehana/ Mountbellew-Moylough)

9. Stephen Keane (Sarsfields)

10. Conor Gilligan (Craughwell)

11. Colm Burke (Oranmore/Maree)

12. Jason Rabbitte (Athenry)

13. Brian Callanan (Ardrahan)

14. Vince Morgan (Loughrea)

15. Aaron Niland (Clarinbridge)

16. Andrew Canning (Portumna)

17. Evan Kennedy (Ardrahan)

18. Adam Rocke (Mullagh)

19. Jonah Donnellan (Padraig Pearses)

20. Gavin Maher (Loughrea)

21. Eoghan Mulleady (Kilconieron)

22. Dean Cunningham (Skehana/Mountbellew-Moylough)

23. Luke Kennedy (Ahascragh/Fohenagh)

24. Ciaran Leen (Craughwell)

Extended Panel Members:

Cathal Maloney (Ballygar), Harry Holmes (Ballygar), Brendan Fox (Carnmore), Cian Corcoran (Castlegar), Ronan Murphy (Clarinbridge), Michael Fallon (Clarinbridge), Darragh Counihan (Clarinbridge), Cathal Duffy (Craughwell), Dara Burke (Kinvara) Cullen Killeen (Loughrea), Bobby Feeney (Loughrea), Lúghan Mac Con Iomaire (Micheal Breathnach), Dylan Melia (Oranmore/Maree), Conor Murray (Portumna) #gbfmsports