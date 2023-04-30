HURLING: Galway Minor Team Named for Leinster Semi-Final against Dublin

Galway minor hurling manager Fergal Healy has named his team for Monday’s (1st May) Leinster semi-final against Dublin.

There are two changes from the side that beat Kilkenny on April 7th with Clarinbridge duo Michael Fallon and Darragh Counihan coming in replacing Stephen Keane and Vince Morgan.

The team in full:

Shane Murphy in goal;

A full back line of Thomas Blake, captain Seán Murphy and Gearoid King;

Dylan Quirke, Donnacha Campbell and Ed O’Reilly are the half backs;

Michael Burke partners Michael Fallon in midfield;

Darragh Counihan, Colm Burke and Conor Gilligan are on the ’40;

And an inside line of Brian Callanan, Jason Rabbitte and Aaron Niland.

Throw-in at O’Connor Park, Tullamore on Monday is 2pm and we’ll have full online coverage on our website galwaybayfm.ie.