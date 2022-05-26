HURLING: Galway Minor Team Announced For Laois

The Galway minor hurlers take on Laois this Saturday (28th May) in their second game of the championship. The game throws in at 12noon at O’Moore Park in Portlaoise and a win for Galway would see them qualify to the All-Ireland semi-final stage.

Galway began their campaign last weekend with a 0-25 to 0-9 victory over Clare. Aaron Niland (0-16) and team captain Rory Burke (0-4) took the scoring honours on a day when Sean Murphy, Darragh Counihan, Paddy MacCarthaigh and Cillian Trayers were others to impress during what was a fine team performance.

Galway have announced their team for the Laois game and Fergal Healy and his management team have selected the same starting team that began against Clare.

The team is full is:

Donagh Fahy (Ardrahan) Luke McInerney (Loughrea) Sean Murphy (Clarinbridge) Darragh Counihan (Claringridge) Ben O’Donovan (Gort) Oscar O’Gorman (Kilconieron) Jack Lonergan (Turloughmore) Cillian Trayers (Turloughmore) Paddy MacCarthaigh (Sarsfields) Orin Burke (Padraig Pearses) Rory Burke (Oranmore/Maree)- captain Conor Lawless (Athenry) Ryan O’Donnell (Oranmore/Maree) Aaron Niland (Clarinbridge) Conor Dolphin (Mullagh) Ciaran Wilde (Turloughmore) Joey Wallace (Ballygar) Shane Concannon (Craughwell) Sean Power (Ballinasloe) Cullen Killeen (Loughrea) Sean Walsh (Moycullen) Conor Gilligan (Craughwell) Stephen Keane (Sarsfields) Jack O’Malley (Kilnadeema/Leitrim)

Extended Panel