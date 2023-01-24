HURLING: Galway Legend Joe Canning chats to Galway Bay FM Ahead of Laochra Gael

Galway and Portumna hurling star Joe Canning will be the first guest this Thursday (26th January) on the 21st series of TG4’s Laochra Gael.

To read the press release featuring all eight guests, click HERE.

The 2017 All-Ireland winner’s career will be reviewed while viewers will also get a closer look to his personal life.

Canning retired from inter-county hurling in 2021 following 14 years representing the maroon and white. But he still lines out for Portumna, whom he won four All-Irelands with.

Joe was speaking to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly

TG4’s ‘Laochra Gael’ featuring Joe Canning broadcasts on Thursday at 9.30pm.