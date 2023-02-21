HURLING: Galway GAA Chairman Paul Bellew Says County Senior Champions Should Play In Provincial Competition

Galway GAA chairperson Paul Bellew has told Galway Bay FM that the Galway Senior Club Hurling Champions should be competing in the Leinster Championship, just as the Galway Minor, U20 and Senior county teams are.

He joined ‘Over The Line’ on Monday (20th February) to chat about the weekend’s GAA Congress in which their motion to ensure entry in a provincial minor hurling championship was passed, meaning Galway will compete in the 2023 Leinster competition.

He was chatting to Galway Bay FM’s George McDonagh and Sean Walsh.

