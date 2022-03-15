HURLING: Galway Conclude League Campaign At Home To Clare

KNOCK-OUT PLACES TO BE FINALISED IN ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE

Next weekend sees the final round of group games across all divisions of the Allianz Hurling League, with the main drama in Division 1 Group B.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 1 GROUP A: RELEGATION ISSUE MAIN ITEM ON AGENDA

Sunday (1.45): Limerick v Offaly, TUS Gaelic Grounds: Galway v Clare, Pearse Stadium; Wexford v Cork, Chadwicks Wexford Park.

Galway (4pts) and Clare (3pts) meet in a mid-table clash which will decide who finishes third. It will be the first League meeting between the counties since 2015 when Galway won by a point.

It’s all settled at the top of the table where Cork and Wexford – both of whom won their first four games – have qualified for the semi-finals, which will be played on the following weekend. Their clash on Sunday will decide who tops the table and meets second-placed in Group B. The losers will face the winners of Group B. Cork and Wexford last met in the League in 2019 when Wexford won by four points.

Limerick and Offaly meet in a game that will decide who faces Antrim in a relegation play-off. Offaly have lost all four games to date while Limerick have lost three and drawn one. It will be the first League clash between the counties since 2017 when Limerick won by 1-25 to 3-15.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 1 GROUP B: WATERFORD LEAD THE WAY IN TIGHT GROUP

Sunday (1.45): Tipperary v Antrim, FBD Semple Stadium; Kilkenny v Waterford, UPMC Nowlan Park; Laois v Dublin, MW Hire O’Moore Park.

Waterford lead the group (7 pts) and will top the table if they draw or beat Kilkenny (6pts). A Kilkenny win would see them take top spot and facing second-placed in the other group in the semi-final. Dublin (5pts) are also in the mix and will be hoping to build on that with a win over Laois. Dublin beat Laois by 0-30 to 1-19 in last year’s League.

If Dublin win and Waterford lose, they will both be on seven points, having drawn their first round clash. Waterford (+45 pts) have a much better scoring difference than Dublin (-8)

Kilkenny and Waterford last met in the League in 2017 when the Deise won by 1-15 to 0-17. Antrim will be facing a relegation play-off irrespective of how they fare against Tipperary, who are on four points. Tipperary would qualify for the semi-finals if they beat Antrim, Laois beat Dublin and Waterford beat Kilkenny.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 1 GROUP B

Round 1: Tipperary 0-21 Laois 1-14; Kilkenny 2-15 Antrim 3-9; Dublin 0-21 Waterford 2-15

Round 2: Dublin 2-19 Antrim 2-15; Waterford 7-31 Laois 0-19; Tipperary 1-19 Kilkenny 1-18.

Round 3: Dublin 2-16 Tipperary 0-21; Waterford 3-21 Antrim 2-22; Kilkenny 2-28 Laois 0-17.

Round 4: Kilkenny 2-23 Dublin 0-16 Waterford 1-28 Tipperary 0-21; Laois 1-20 Antrim 1-19

Round 5: Mar 20: Kilkenny v Waterford; Laois v Dublin; Tipperary v Antrim.

PLAY-OFFS

Mar 26/27

Division 1 semi-finals: 1st Group A v 2nd Group B; 2nd Group A v 1st Group B.

Division 1 Relegation: 6th Group A v 6th Group B

Apr 2/3

Finals – all Divisions

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 2A: DOWN AND KERRY LEAD THE PROMOTION RACE

Saturday: Down v Kerry, Ballycran, 2.0.

Sunday (12.30): Meath v Carlow, Pairc Tailteann; Kildare v Westmeath, Newbridge.

Kerry and Down lead the way on six points, two ahead of Westmeath. Kerry beat Down by 11 points in last year’s League. Westmeath and Kildare last met in the League in 2018 when Westmeath won by six points. Meath (2pts) need to beat Carlow (3pts) to avoid finishing bottom of the table. Carlow beat Meath by 26 points in last year’s League.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 2B: WHO WILL JOIN DERRY IN THE FINAL?

Sunday: Derry v London, Celtic Park, 12.0; Wicklow v Sligo, Aughrim, 1.0; Mayo v Donegal, Ballina, 1.0.

Derry (8pts) lead the way, two points ahead of Donegal and four ahead of Sligo and London. Mayo and Wicklow are bottom of the table on one point each, which they picked up when they drew in Round 1.

DIVISION 3A: TYRONE AND ROSCOMMON THREE CLEAR AT THE TOP

Sunday (1.0): Warwickshire v Armagh, Pairc na hEireann; Roscommon v Monaghan, Dr.Hyde Park; Tyrone v Louth, Omagh.

Tyrone and Roscommon are both on seven points, three ahead of Armagh and Roscommon. Louth and Warwickshire are both on one point.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 3B: FERMANAGH LEAD THE WAY

Saturday: Cavan v Longford, Kingspan Breffni, 12.0

Sunday: Leitrim v Fermanagh, Ballinamore, 12.30.

Fermanagh (6pts) lead the way, with Longford and Leitrim on four points each so it’s all to play for among this trio.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 2A

Round 1: Westmeath 3-15 Kerry 1-15; Down 2-10 Carlow 1-12; Meath 0-18 Kildare 0-15

Round 2: Carlow 1-20 Westmeath 1-14; Kerry 4-18 Kildare 2-16; Down 2-18 Meath 1-19.

Round 3: Kerry 0-20 Carlow 0-13; Kildare 2-17 Down 0-22; Westmeath 4-23 Meath 1-15.

Round 4: Kerry 2-31 Meath 0-14; Kildare 2-14 Carlow 0-20; Down 1-18 Westmeath 1-16.

Round 5: Mar 19: Down v Kerry; Mar 20: Kildare v Westmeath; Meath v Carlow.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 2B

Round 1: Derry 2-14 Sligo 1-14; Donegal 3-16 London 0-8; Mayo 2-15 Wicklow 2-15.

Round 2: London 4-11 Mayo 1-10; Derry 2-24 Wicklow 0-12; Donegal 1-19 Sligo 2-14.

Round 3: Sligo 1-24 London 1-15; Derry 4-24 Mayo 1-14; Donegal 2-16 Wicklow 3-8.

Round 4: London 3-16 Wicklow 1-9; Derry 0-23 Donegal 0-15; Sligo 4-13 Mayo 0-19.

Round 5: Mar 20: Derry v London; Mayo v Donegal; Wicklow v Sligo.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 3A

Round 1: Armagh 2-16 Louth 3-12; Monaghan 1-12 Warwickshire 2-8; Roscommon 0-20 Tyrone 1-17.

Round 2: Tyrone 4-29 Warwickshire 0-7; Roscommon 2-21 Louth 0-14; Armagh 4-22 Monaghan 0-13.

Round 3: Monaghan 2-8 Louth 0-7; Roscommon 4-20 Warwickshire 0-6; Tyrone 2-21 Armagh 1-14.

Round 4: Warwickshire 3-13 Louth 1-19; Roscommon 2-17 Armagh 1-19; Tyrone 3-14 Monaghan 1-11.

Round 5: Mar 20: Roscommon v Monaghan; Tyrone v Louth; Warwickshire v Armagh.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 3B

Round 1: Fermanagh 1-20 Cavan 0-13; Leitrim 4-16 Lancashire 2-8.

Round 2: Lancashire 0-23 Cavan 0-12; Fermanagh 1-10 Longford 0-11.

Round 3: Leitrim 1-13 Cavan 0-9; Longford 1-26 Lancashire 3-11.

Round 4: Fermanagh 2-22 Lancashire 0-9; Longford 1-15 Leitrim 1-14.

Round 5: Mar 20: Cavan v Longford; Leitrim v Fermanagh.

PLAY-OFFS

Mar 26/27

Division 2A, 2B, 3A, 3B semi-finals: 2nd v 3rd

Division 2B Relegation: 5th v 6th.

Apr 2/3

Finals – all Divisions