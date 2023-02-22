HURLING: Galway and Limerick Renew Rivalry in Pearse Stadium

It’s Round 3 (0f five) of the Allianz Hurling League, a stage when important indicators begin to appear ahead of the final two rounds.

Cork and Tipperary are the only teams on full points in Division 1 while Westmeath, Antrim and Laois are all seeking their first points.

Galway host Limerick in Pearse Stadium on Sunday (26th February) at 2.30pm, LIVE on Galway Bay FM.

==

DIVISION 1 GROUP A: CORK POISED FOR THIRD SUCCESSIVE WIN

Sunday: Cork v Westmeath, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 1.45; Wexford v Clare, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 1.45; Galway v Limerick, Pearse Stadium, 2.30

As the only team in the group on full points after two rounds, Cork are well-placed to take another major step towards semi-final qualification when they host bottom-placed Westmeath. Cork’s wins over Limerick and Galway marked an impressive start under new manager, Pat Ryan who will be hoping to consolidate their position at the top of the table ahead of the final two games against Wexford and Clare.

Westmeath lost their first two games against Clare and Wexford by a combined total of 36 points. They last played Cork in the League in 2021, losing by 7-27 to 0-15 in Pairc Ui Chaoimh on a day when Patrick Horgan scored 2-4 (2-2 from play) for the Rebels.

Galway and Limerick (both on two points) have had several great battles in recent years, the latest being in last season’s All-Ireland semi-final which John Kiely’s men won by three points.

They also beat Galway by three points in the 2020 All-Ireland semi-final and were one-point winners over the Tribesmen in the 2018 All-Ireland final. Galway have done better in the League, winning in 2022 (six points) and 2021 (six points). The finals scores were almost identical: 2021: Galway 0-26 Limerick 1-17; 2022: Galway 0-27 Limerick 1-18.

Wexford and Clare has also been a busy rivalry in recent times, meeting in each of the last three All-Ireland championships and in the last five Leagues. Clare won all three championship games in 2020-21-22. Wexford have done better in the League, winning in 2022-21-18 while Clare won in 2020 and 2019.

Top Scorers (after two rounds)

Aidan McCarthy (Clare)………….0-23 (14 frees)

Evan Niland (Galway)…………….0-21 (16 frees, 2 ’65s’)

Killian Doyle (Westmeath)……….0-17 (12 frees, 1’65’)

Micheál Houlihan (Limerick)…….0-12 (8 frees)

Declan Dalton (Cork)………………1-8 (0-2 frees)

Patrick Horgan (Cork)……………..0-10 (5 frees, 1’65’)

Conor Lehane (Cork)………………2-4

Ian Galvin (Clare)……………………2-3

Conor McDonald (Wexford)……..1-6

David Reidy (Limerick)…………….0-8 (6 frees, 1’65’)

DIVISION 1 GROUP B: TIPPERARY POWER TO THE TOP OF THE TABLE

Saturday: Dublin v Tipperary, Croke Park, 5.0.

Sunday: Laois v Kilkenny, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, 2.0; Waterford v Antrim, Fraher Field, 1.0

Tipperary have the only 100 per cent record in the group, having picked up four points in wins over Laois and Kilkenny. Dublin and Waterford are a point behind, followed by Kilkenny on two points. Antrim and Laois have still to pick up a point.

Dublin beat Tipperary by a point in last year’s League. Prior to that, they hadn’t met in the League since 2019 when Dublin won a quarter-final by a point. If Tipperary win on Saturday, it will be the first time since 2017 that they won their first three League games. They went on to reach the final that year, losing to Galway.

Kilkenny beat Laois in the last three Leagues and also in last year’s Leinster championship. Laois are seeking their first League win since beating Antrim in Round 4 last year. They lost their opening two games to Tipperary and Waterford in recent weeks, conceding a total of 4-32 in 20 and 12 point defeats. Waterford beat Antrim by 3-21 to 2-22 in last year’s League.

Top Scorers (after two rounds)

Billy Drennan (Kilkenny)…………1-18 (0-14 frees, 0-1 ‘65’)

Donal Burke (Dublin)………………1-17 (10 frees, 1-0 pen)

Jason Forde (Tipperary)………….1-15 (0-7 frees, 0-2 ‘65s’, 0-1 s/l))

Conal Cunning (Antrim)………….0-14 (10 frees, 1’65’)

Stephen Bennett (Waterford)……2-7 (2-0 pens, 0-7 frees)

Gearoid O’Connor (Tipperary)…..0-11 (7 frees, 1’65’)

Jake Morris (Tipperary)……………2-4

Austin Gleeson (Waterford)……..0-10 (7 frees)

Keelan Molloy (Antrim)…………….2-2

Martin Keoghan (Kilkenny)……….1-5

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE 2023 – FIXTURES & RESULTS

DIVISION 1

GROUP A:

Round 1: Galway 0-23 Wexford 0-15 ; Cork 2-17 Limerick 0-22; Clare 4-27 Westmeath 0-14.

; Cork 2-17 Limerick 0-22; Clare 4-27 Westmeath 0-14. Round 2: Limerick 1-27 Clare 2-18; Cork 4-24 Galway 3-22 ; Wexford 2-23 Westmeath 1-15.

; Wexford 2-23 Westmeath 1-15. Round 3: February 25: Cork v Westmeath; Wexford v Clare; Galway v Limerick.

Round 4: March 12: Clare v Galway ; Westmeath v Limerick; Cork v Wexford.

; Westmeath v Limerick; Cork v Wexford. Round 5: March 19: Clare v Cork; Westmeath v Galway; Limerick v Wexford

GROUP B

Round 1: Kilkenny 1-18 Antrim 0-15; Waterford 2-19 Dublin 3-16; Tipperary 2-32 Laois 0-18.

Round 2: Waterford 2-31 Laois 2-19; Tipperary 2-24 Kilkenny 1-21; Dublin 0-28 Antrim 2-19.

Round 3: February 25/26: Dublin v Tipperary; Waterford v Antrim; Laois v Kilkenny.

Round 4: March 11/12: Tipperary v Waterford; Antrim v Laois; Kilkenny v Dublin.

Round 5: March 19: Antrim v Tipperary; Dublin v Laois; Waterford v Kilkenny.

March 25/26: Division 1 semi-finals;

April 8 or 9: Division 1 final