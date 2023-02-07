HURLING: Galway and Cork Look to Maintain Winning Ways in Allianz League Round 2

DIVISION 1: LIMERICK’S EARLY SEASON WOES CONTINUE

Group 1: Saturday: Limerick v Clare, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 7.0; Sunday (12th February): Galway v Cork, Pearse Stadium, 2.0; Westmeath v Wexford, TEG Cusack Park, 2.0.

Limerick have been the dominant force in the championship in recent seasons – winning four of the last five All-Ireland titles – but have found the early rounds of the Allianz League difficult, having won none of six games in the first three rounds in 2021/22. A draw with Tipperary in 2021 was their best result. Otherwise they lost to Galway and Limerick in 2021 and to Wexford, Galway and Cork in 2022.

The pattern continued in the first round of this year’s competition when they were caught by a late Cork surge and lost by a point in Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Saturday night. They’re back in action next Saturday, hosting Clare who had a big win over Westmeath. Clare and Limerick drew in last year’s League (0-18 each) and again in the Munster final before John Kiely’s men took the title with an extra-time win (1-29 to 0-29).

Galway and Cork also met twice last year, with the Rebels winning the League tie (1-26 to 0-23) while Galway won the championship encounter by a point (2-19 to 1-21). Galway beat Cork in the 2021 and 2020 Leagues.

Wexford lost their first round League game for only the second time in seven seasons, going down to Galway last Saturday. They will be aiming at a quick return to winning ways against Westmeath, who found the step up from Division 2A very tough when losing by 25 points to Clare in Ennis.

Group 2: Saturday: Laois v Waterford, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, 5.0; Sunday: Kilkenny v Tipperary, UPMC Nowlan Park, 1.30; Dublin v Antrim, Parnell Park 3.30

Whether in League or Championship, Kilkenny v Tipperary is always a special occasion and with both under new management, supporters will be very keen to see how Sunday’s clash works out. Both got off to winning starts last weekend. Tipperary beat Kilkenny by a point in last year’s League. Dublin beat Antrim by four points in last year’s League and by eight points in the previous year.

Laois were hit for 2-32 in a 20-point defeat by Tipperary last weekend and head straight into another big test against Waterford on Saturday. They lost to Waterford by 33 points (7-31 to 0-19) last year.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE 2023 – FIXTURES & RESULTS

DIVISION 1

GROUP A:

Round 1: Galway 0-23 Wexford 0-15; Cork 2-17 Limerick 0-22; Clare 4-27 Westmeath 0-14.

Round 2: February 12; Limerick v Clare; Galway v Cork (2pm Pearse Stadium); Westmeath v Wexford.

Round 3: February 26: Cork v Westmeath; Wexford v Clare; Galway v Limerick (2.30pm Pearse Stadium).

Round 4: March 12: Clare v Galway (1.45pm Cusack Park, Ennis); Westmeath v Limerick; Cork v Wexford.

Round 5: March 19: Clare v Cork; Westmeath v Galway (TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar); Limerick v Wexford

GROUP B

Round 1: Kilkenny 1-18 Antrim 0-15; Waterford 2-19 Dublin 3-16; Tipperary 2-32 Laois 0-18.

Round 2: February 11/12: Laois v Waterford; Kilkenny v Tipperary; Dublin v Antrim

Round 3: February 25/26: Dublin v Tipperary; Waterford v Antrim; Laois v Kilkenny.

Round 4: March 11/12: Tipperary v Waterford; Antrim v Laois; Kilkenny v Dublin.

Round 5: March 19: Antrim v Tipperary; Dublin v Laois; Waterford v Kilkenny.