HURLING: Galway 4-28 Laois 0-11 (Leinster Minor Championship)

Galway’s minor hurlers have qualified for the Leinster semi-finals after a 4-28 to 1-11 victory over Laois in Portlaoise on Saturday (1st April).

Aaron Niland top scored with 1-10, while Brian Callanan, Vince Morgan and Stephen Keane also netting.

Galway Bay FM’s Gordon Duane reports

Afterwards, man of the match Aaron Niland spoke to Galway Bay FM’s Niall Canavan

Niall also got the thoughts of Galway minor manager Fergal Healy

To relive the full contest, listen here to the full match with Galway Bay FM’s commentary team of Niall Canavan and Gordon Duane.

Galway’s final group game against Kilkenny has been fixed for Nowlan Park for Friday, 7th April at 5pm.

The Cats beat Antrim 2-21 to 1-8 to book their semi-final spot.