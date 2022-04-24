HURLING: Galway 3-37 Westmeath 1-17 (Leinster Senior Championship Report & Reaction)

Galway secured their first win in this year’s Leinster senior hurling championship on Saturday (23rd April) following this comfortable result in Pearse Stadium.

Cianan Fahy, Joseph Cooney and a Conor Cooney penalty were the goalscorers for the Tribesmen who had already amassed 2-25 of their total by half-time.

Galway Bay FM’s Niall Canavan reports

Afterwards, Niall caught up with Galway senior hurling manager Henry Shefflin.

Galway’s next game is at home to Kilkenny next Sunday (1st May). Throw-in at Pearse Stadium is 2pm and is live on Galway Bay FM.