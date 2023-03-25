HURLING: Galway 2-18 Antrim 1-10 (Leinster Minor Championship)

Galway have opened their Leinster minor hurling championship campaign with a 2-18 to 1-10 victory over Antrim in Darver this afternoon.

Colm Burke’s first-half goal allowed the Tribesmen to build up a 1-9 to 0-6 interval advantage before Aaron Niland finished off the second green flag three minutes from time.

Afterwards, Galway manager Fergal Healy gave his thoughts to Galway Bay FM’s Niall Canavan.

Galway’s next outing is away to Laois on Saturday, 1st April. Throw-in at Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise is 2pm.