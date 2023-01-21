HURLING: Galway 1-31 Antrim 2-15 (Walsh Cup Round 3)

Galway have concluded their group games in the Walsh Cup with a third victory.

They beat Antrim 1-31 to 2-15 at the Darver Centre of Excellence. Cappataggle’s Jarlath Mannion got Galway’s goal in the first half.

Wexford beat Kilkenny 1-25 to 2-18 this evening but Galway won’t know their final opponents until Sunday, when Laois play Offaly.

Laois must win by 25 points to reach the final; if they win but by less than that, then Kilkenny will advance; should Laois fail to beat Offaly, then Wexford will advance on head-to-head.

The Walsh Cup Final is fixed for next Saturday (28th January) in Croke Park at 3pm.

Galway Bay FM’s Niall Canavan reports

Afterwards, Galway senior manager Henry Shefflin gave his thoughts to Niall

Galway Bay FM’s match commentary team was Sean Walsh and Cyril Farrell and you can relive the full game below.

Galway: Mark Fahy; Oisin Salmon, Jack Fitzpatrick, Darren Morrissey; Shane Ryan, Joseph Cooney, Jack Canning; Ronan Glennon, Gavin Lee; Sean O’Hanlon, Jason Flynn, Kevin Hanney; Mark Kennedy, Jarlath Mannion, Liam Collins.

Subs used: Jack Grealish for Canning (HT), Declan McLoughlin (0-2) for Mannion (46 mins), Kevin Cooney for Collins (49 mins), Cianan Fahy for Hanney (53 mins), Eanna Murphy for Fahy (55 mins), John Cooney for Kennedy (59 mins), Thomas Monaghan for Joseph Cooney (60 mins), Sean Linnane for Morrissey (65 mins).

Antrim: T Smyth; D McMullan, P Burke, N O’Connor; C McKernan, E Campbell, S Walsh; D McKernan, J Maskey (0-1); M Bradley (0-1), S McAuley (0-1), N McKenna (0-4); E O’Neill (1-0), N McManus (0-4, 3f), R McMullan (1-0)

Subs used: G Walsh (0-1) for C McKernan (46 mins), E McAlonan (0-1) for D McKernan (46 mins), C Johnston (0-1) for McMullan (46 mins), S Rooney for Walsh (46 mins), P Boyle (0-1) for Maskey (46 mins), E Og McGarry for McKenna (56 mins), A Bradley for McAuley (60 mins), E Trainor for McMullan (65 mins), C McGarry for O’Neill (65 mins)

REFEREE: Eamonn Furlong (Wexford)