HURLING: Galway 1-25 Kilkenny 0-28 (Leinster Senior Championship Commentary & Reaction)

Galway are joint top of the Leinster senior hurling championship after Portuma’s Declan McLoughlin capped off his senior debut with the equalizing score against Kilkenny on Sunday (30th April).

It finished Galway 1-25 Kilkenny 0-28 in Nowlan Park, putting the Tribesmen on three points, just behind the Cats and Micheal Donoghue’s Dublin on scoring difference.

Afterwards, Galway manager Henry Shefflin spoke to Galway Bay FM’s Niall Canavan and assembled media.

Galway Bay FM’s match commentary team were Niall Canavan and Cyril Farrell.

The Tribesmen’s third game is away to Westmeath next Saturday. Throw-in at TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar is 6pm.