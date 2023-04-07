HURLING: Galway 1-23 Kilkenny 0-13 (Leinster Minor Championship Report & Reaction)

Galway have qualified for the Leinster senior hurling semi-finals after this 13-point victory over Kilkenny on Friday (7th April).

Clarinbridge’s Aaron Niland scored a second half to allow the Tribesmen pull clear, but Kilkenny could still be future opponents as they’ll now contest a quarter-final.

Galway Bay FM’s Gordon Duane reports.

After Galway centre back Donnacha Campbell from Cappataggle chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Niall Canavan.

Niall also got the thoughts of Galway manager Fergal Healy.

Galway will play their semi-final on the May Bank Holiday weekend.