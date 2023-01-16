HURLING: Galway 1-21 Dublin 0-15 (Walsh Cup Report & Reaction with Henry Shefflin & Michéal Donoghue)

Galway secured their place in this year’s Walsh Cup pulling clear against Dublin on Saturday (14th January) for their second win of the campaign.

Portumna’s Declan McLaughlin got the Galway goal while Clarinbridge’s Evan Niland top scored with seven points.

Galway Bay FM’s Niall Canavan reports

Afterwards, Niall got the views of Galway senior hurling manager Henry Shefflin.

Niall also got up with the Dublin boss Michéal Donoghue

Galway play their third round-robin game on Sunday (22nd January) when they travel to take on Antrim. Throw-in at Darver Centre of Excellence is 2pm.