Galway beat Limerick 0-26 to 1-17 on Saturday evening (12th February) in the National Hurling League at the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

Listen back to Galway Bay FM’s coverage presented by Doc O’Connor.

The commentary team was Sean Walsh, Michéal Donoghue and Niall Canavan.

Galway’s next outing is at home against Wexford on Sunday, 27th February. Throw-in at Pearse Stadium is 2pm.

