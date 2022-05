Clarinbridge’s Aaron Niland registered 16 points for Galway in their opening game of the All-Ireland minor hurling championship on Saturday (21st May).

Galway Bay FM’s Niall Canavan reports.

Afterwards, Niall caught up with Galway manager Fergal Healy.

Galway’s next game is away to Laois next Saturday (28th May). Throw-in at MW Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise is 12pm.