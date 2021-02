print

Turloughmore’s Francis Forde has been named on the Laois senior hurling management team for 2021.

The former Galway coach will take his place in Seamus ‘Cheddar’ Plunkett’s set up as a hurling analyst for the O’Moore County.

Plunkett succeeded Eddie Brennan just before Christmas and has also added ex-Limerick coach Donach O’Donnell to his set-up and former Kerry under 20 boss John Sugrue.