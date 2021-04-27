HURLING: Four LIVE Galway Games Among TG4’s National League Schedule

print

Galway’s National Hurling League campaign features prominently in TG4’s live schedule next month after the Irish station confirmed they will show 25 live games.

They kick off with the Tribesmen’s trip to Westmeath on May 8th; while it’s also confirmed that Shane O’Neill’s charges will be live against Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.

Some games have still to be determined including Galway’s National Football League fixtures while Tg4 will also air the football semi-finals.

A season of Allianz Leagues action set for TG4



TG4 is delighted to announce the details of its Allianz Leagues coverage for 2021.



TG4 will broadcast an unparalleled comprehensive schedule of Gaelic Games with 25 games live and exclusive from the Allianz Leagues (Football and Hurling) over the coming months.



The station will show at least four live games every weekend, with one game on Saturday and three games every Sunday; two of which will be live on TG4, while a third will be available to view live on the TG4 Player App, in addition to deferred full coverage of the game on TG4 later that day.

TG4’s live coverage begins on the weekend of May 8 with Allianz Hurling League action including; Westmeath v Galway, Wexford v Laois, Cork v Waterford and Antrim v Clare.



GAA BEO will continue to be the home of live and exclusive coverage of GAA on TG4.

The series will be presented by Micheál Ó Domhnaill. He will be joined by a panel of expert analysts and commentators each week.

GAA BEO’s coverage will have unique features such as picture-in-picture replays to ensure viewers never miss a second of the live action.

Fans can also expect live behind-the-goal angles for puck outs and kick outs, giving the TG4 audience a superior tactical vantage point for these key aspects of the game.

The series will also bring the players’ stories closer to the viewers, with features on leading hurlers and footballers such as Waterford’s Jamie Barron and Donegal’s Ryan McHugh.



In addition to the live coverage of the Allianz Leagues games, GAA 2021, TG4’s weekly Gaelic Games TV highlights show, returns on Monday May 10 at 8pm.

The series will broadcast all the best action from the previous weekend’s games.

Rónán Ó Coisdealbha, TG4 Head of Sport said “TG4 is delighted to announce the return of the Allianz Leagues to our screens for 2021. While we are bringing you all the action, we will also be working tirelessly alongside our partners in the GAA and with those in different playing grounds across the Island to ensure a safe environment for all involved.

“TG4 has a long history of providing comprehensive GAA coverage and we are pleased to able to continue doing so during these challenging times.”

TG4’s Allianz Leagues Coverage 2021

8th May

Allianz Hurling League Division 1A – Westmeath vs Galway (2pm) – LIVE on TG4

9th May

Allianz Hurling League Division 1B – Wexford vs Laois (1.45pm) – LIVE on TG4

Allianz Hurling League Division 1A – Cork vs Waterford (3.45pm) – LIVE on TG4

Allianz Hurling League Division 1B – Antrim vs Clare (2pm) – LIVE on TG4 Player App & Deferred Coverage on TG4 from 5.35pm.

15th May

Allianz Football League Division 1N – Tyrone vs Donegal (5pm) – LIVE ON TG4

16th May

Allianz Football League Division 1S – Roscommon vs Dublin (1.45pm) – LIVE on TG4

Allianz Hurling League Division 1A – Galway vs Limerick (3.45pm) – LIVE on TG4

Allianz Football League Division 1N – Monaghan vs Armagh (2pm) – LIVE on TG4 PLayer App & Deferred Coverage on TG4 from 5.35pm.

22nd May

Allianz Hurling League Divsion 1A – Tipperary vs Galway (1.30pm) – LIVE on TG4

23rd May

Allianz Football League Division 1S – Dublin vs Kerry (1.45pm) – LIVE on TG4

Allianz Hurling League Division 1A – Waterford vs Limerick (3.45pm) – LIVE on TG4

Allianz Hurling League Division 1B – Kilkenny vs Wexford (2pm) – LIVE on TG4 Player App & Deferred Coverage on TG4 from 5.35pm.

29th May

Allianz Football League Division 3N – Fixtures TBC (3pm) – LIVE on TG4

30th May

Allianz Football League Division 2 – Fixture TBC (1.45pm) – LIVE on TG4

Allianz Football League Division 1S – Fixture TBC (3.45pm) – LIVE on TG4

Allianz Football League Division 1S – Fixtures TBC (3.45pm) – LIVE on TG4 Player App & Deferred Coverage on TG4 from 5.35pm.

5th June

Allianz Hurling League Division 1B – Antrim vs Wexford (3pm) – LIVE on TG4

6th June

Allianz Hurling League Division 1B – Kilkenny vs Laois (1.45pm) – LIVE on TG4

Allianz Hurling League Division 1A – Galway vs Waterford (3.45pm) – LIVE on TG4

Allianz Hurling League Division 1A – Westmeath vs Tipperary (2pm) – LIVE on TG4 Player App & Deferred Coverage on TG4 from 5.35pm.

12th June

Allianz Football League Division 1/2 Semi-Finals (*2) – Details TBC – Live on TG4

13th June

Allianz Hurling League Division 1A – Fixture TBC (1.45pm) – LIVE on TG4

Allianz Football League Division 1/2 Semi-Final – Fixture TBC (3.45pm) – LIVE on TG4

Allianz Hurling League Division 1A – Fixture TBC (1.45pm) – LIVE on TG4 Player App & Deferred Coverage on TG4 from 5.35pm.