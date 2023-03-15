HURLING: Four Galway Players in Third Level Team of the Year

Four Galway players have been selected on this year’s Higher Education Rising Stars Hurling Team of the Year.

University of Galway trio Eoin Lawless, Tiernan Killeen and Brian Concannon; are joined by University of Limerick full back TJ Brennan.

Electric Ireland is delighted to spotlight 15 exceptional players from this season’s Higher Education Hurling Championships, as it unveils the 2023 Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Stars Hurling Team of the Year.

In a season filled with stand-out team and individual performances, the 2022 finalists met again in the 2023 Fitzgibbon Cup Final, with UL emerging as the victors and Fitzgibbon Cup champions over University of Galway for the second year running.

In this year’s Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Stars 2023 Hurling Team of the Year, Fitzgibbon CupChampions, UL, lead the way with seven players included, while beaten finalists University of Galway have three representatives on the team. Beaten semi-finalists UCC and SETU Waterford each have two players represented, with one player from MIC Thurles also included on this year’s team.

2023 Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Stars Hurling Team of the Year

1. Dean Mason – UL, Ballyhale Shamrocks, Kilkenny

2. Eoin Lawless – University of Galway, Athenry, Galway

3. TJ Brennan – UL, Clarinbridge, Galway

4. Eoin Roche – UCC, Bride Rovers, Cork

5. Tiernan Killeen – University of Galway, Loughrea, Galway

6. Bryan O Mara – UL, Holycross-Ballycahill, Tipperary

7. Cormac O Brien – UCC, Newtownshandrum, Cork

8. Brian O Sullivan – UL, Kanturk, Cork

9. Jack Prendergast – SETU Waterford, Lismore, Waterford

10. Brian Concannon – University of Galway, Killimordaly, Galway

11. Gearóid O Connor – UL, Moyne-Templetuohy, Tipperary

12. Seán Twomey – UL, Courcey Rovers, Cork

13. Reuben Halloran – SETU Waterford, De La Salle, Waterford

14. Mikey Kiely – UL, Abbeyside, Waterford

15. Aaron Ryan – MIC Thurles, Fourmilewater, Waterford

Uachtarán CLG Larry McCarthy said: “Congratulations to the players and institutions whose immense efforts have been recognised in this year’s Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Rising Stars Hurling Team of the Year. We have been delighted to watch the tremendous match-ups and skills in this year’s Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Championships and look forward to celebrating the players’ and teams’ achievements at a formal ceremony later in the year.”

Sarah Sharkey, Group Sponsorship & PR Manager Electric Ireland, commented: “We are delighted to announce the 2023 Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Stars Hurling Team of the Year and are looking forward to being able to recognise these players’ performances at the annual Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Stars Awards Ceremony, taking place next month. Each year, we are delighted to be able to support these Championships and this season has served as an excellent reminder of the commitment and determination of the players and institutions involved. We would like to extend a huge congratulations to each of the players recognised this year.”

This year’s Electric Ireland’s #FirstClassRivals campaign continued to celebrate the unexpected alliances that were formed by County rivals coming together in pursuit of some of the most coveted titles in the GAA.

The Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Stars Football Team of the Year will be announced next Monday, 20th March with the Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Rising Star Hurling and Football Player of the Year being announced at the Higher Education Awards Ceremony on Monday, 3rd April. These awards will acknowledge one outstanding performance from this year’s Fitzgibbon and Sigerson Cup Championships.