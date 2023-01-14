HURLING: Four Changes for Galway Walsh Cup Trip to Dublin

There are four changes on the Galway Hurling Team for Saturday’s meeting (14th January) with Dublin in Round two of the Walsh Cup.

The game will be streamed live on Galway Bay Fm at 5.00pm from Parnell Park.

Into the team come Jack Grealish & Tiernan Killeen in defence, while Jason Flynn leads the attack with Brian Concannon returning at full forward.

They come in for Shane Ryan, Adrian Tuohy, Conor Whelan and Declan McLaughlin who started against Westmeath. It means Galway name 3 of the team that started the All Ireland Semi-Final against Limerick last July.

Darach Fahy; Jack Grealish, Jack Fitzpatrick, Eoin Lawless; Tiernan Killeen, Gearoid McInerney, TJ Brennan; Ronan Murphy, Sean Linnane; John Cooney, Jason Flynn, Donal O’Shea; Evan Niland, Brian Concannon, Martin McManus.

Subs: Eanna Murphy, Darren Morrissey, Shane Ryan, Cian Mahoney, Ronan Glennon, Tom Monaghan, Sean O’Hanlon, Mark Kennedy, Gavin Lee, Declan McLaughlin #gbfmsports