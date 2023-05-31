HURLING: Former Limerick player Tom Condon chats to Galway Bay FM ahead of the All-Ireland Minor Final

Galway and Clare meet this Sunday (4th June) in the Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Hurling Final.

In recognition of the major impact of playing Minor, this summer Electric Ireland is using their social channels to spotlight a player each week partaking in the Football, Hurling and Camogie Minor Championships.

Two-time All-Ireland senior winner Tom Condon played in Limerick’s 2005 All-Ireland minor final defeat to Galway, before making his senior debut in 2009.

He is best remembered, as much as it hurts Galway supporters, for catching the ball from Joe Canning’s late free to deny the Tribesmen an equaliser in the 2018 All-Ireland Senior Final.

Limerick’s Tom Condon has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at FBD Semple Stadium on Sunday is 1pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

A Player of the Week is revealed weekly on Electric Ireland’s Twitter page (@electricireland).

Later this year, Electric Ireland will celebrate the achievements of players from the Minor Championships through the Electric Ireland GAA and Camogie Minor Star Awards.

You can follow the campaign on social media @ElectricIreland and via the hashtag #ThisIsMajor.

Also, leading up to Sunday’s Electric Ireland Minor Hurling Final, Galway captain Sean Murphy has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Niall Canavan.

Niall also caught up with Galway manager Fergal Healy.