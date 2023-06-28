HURLING: Five from Galway Selected on Electric Ireland Minor Team of the Year

Five Galway players have been selected on the Electric Ireland Minor Hurling Team of the Year, after they reached this year’s final before going down to Clare.

Kilconieron’s Shane Murray in goal; Clarinbridge’s Sean Murphy in defence; Skehana/Mountbellew-Moylough’s Michael Burke in midfield; with Athenry’s Jason Rabbitte and Clarinbridge’s Aaron Niland in attack.

==

Electric Ireland, proud sponsor of the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Championships, is pleased to announce 15 outstanding performers from the 2023 Minor Hurling season, as it reveals the 2023 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Hurling Team of the Year and the Electric Ireland Minor Star Hurling Player of the Year.

As Electric Ireland take a look back at their 12th year in partnership with the GAA, the 2023 Championship brought a season full of talent, flair and big match-ups, with plenty of minor and major moments – from winning the All-Ireland to pulling on the county jersey for the first time.

In an exciting series of games, Clare took the crown in their first All-Ireland Minor Hurling title since 1997. They conquered a physical and fast Galway team who scored 4 goals in the final, pushing Clare to a tough contest.

In this year’s Electric Ireland Minor Star Hurling Team of the Year, the top two teams Clare and Galway represent 11 of the 15 spots, with Clare players taking six places and Galway having five representatives on the squad. Semi-finalists Cork took two spots with other semi-finalist Kilkenny having one representative. One player from Limerick also features on the panel.

Electric Ireland has also announced this year’s Electric Ireland Minor Star Hurling Player of the Year: Clare’s Eoghan Gunning. The All-Ireland-winning captain scarcely put a foot wrong during the Banner County’s campaign. Defending from the foot, he was capable of turning the ball over and starting attacks and was a deserving Player of the Match in the All-Ireland final.

2023 Electric Ireland Hurling Minor Star Team of the Year

1. Shane Murray (Galway and Kilconieron)

2. Eoghan Gunning (Clare and Broadford)

3. Ronan Keane (Clare and Killanena)

4. Seán Murphy (Galway and Clarinbridge)

5. Matthew O’Halloran (Clare and Sixmilebridge)

6. James Hegarty (Clare and Inagh-Kilnamona)

7. David O’Leary (Cork and Ballincollig)

8. Michael Burke (Galway and Skehana/Mountbellew-Moylough)

9. Matthew Fitzgerald (Limerick and Monaleen)

10. Greg Kelly (Kilkenny and O’Loughlin Gaels)

11. Michael Collins (Clare and Clonlara)

12. Barry Walsh (Cork and Killeagh)

13. Jason Rabbitte (Galway and Athenry)

14. Marc O’Brien (Clare and Cratloe)

15. Aaron Niland (Galway and Clarinbridge)

Sarah Sharkey, Group Sponsorship & PR Manager at Electric Ireland, commented: “As another action-packed Electric Ireland GAA Minor Hurling Championship comes to an end, we are delighted to announce the 2023 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Hurling Team of the Year. This season, Electric Ireland has continued to emphasise the minor moments within the game which have built up to this major moment for the 15 players selected. Each member of the team has contributed massively to their teams’ successes this season with outstanding skill and performances shown throughout their respective campaigns. Electric Ireland would also like to congratulate the Electric Ireland Minor Star Hurling Player of the Year, Eoghan Gunning, who has been outstanding for Clare, leading by example for his county.”

Uachtarán CLG Larry McCarthy said: “I extend my congratulations to the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Hurling Team of the Year. Special mention to Clare’s Eoghan Gunning on receiving the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Hurling Player of the Year – an outstanding performer throughout the season. Once again, we were fortunate to watch these talented players take to the field, representing not only their county but also their clubs. The level and skill of this competition improves each year, and it is great to see so many of the players go on to represent their county at senior level. I look forward to following the next chapter of their playing careers.”

The Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Football Team of the Year and Football Player of the Year will be unveiled on Wednesday, 16th August 2023.

@ElectricIreland

#ThisIsMajor