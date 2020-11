Tipperary’s Fergal Horgan has been appointed to referee this Saturday’s Leinster senior hurling final.

Galway chase a fourth provincial title when they take on Kilkenny in Croke Park at 6.15pm.

Horgan was the man in the middle when the Tribesmen ended a 29-year wait for the Liam McCarthy Cup in the 2017 All-Ireland final against Waterford.