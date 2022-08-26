HURLING: Eight Galway Teams In National Academy Finals

Eight Galway teams travel around the country this Saturday (27th August) in National Hurling Academy Finals.

There are two Galway under 16 teams competing in Munster in the A and B Finals.

In the A semi-finals, Galway play Cork in Mallow at 12pm, while Kilkenny and Clare also meet. The winners contest the final at 1.30pm, with a 3rd place play-off also taking place.

The B competition in Martinstown, Co. Limerick is round-robin starting from 11.30am. Galway will meet Dublin and Wexford. The winner advance to the Cup Final, with second contesting the Shield.

Their manager is Niall Canavan.

County Tipperary is the where the under 15 Arrabawn/John Doyle competitions take place.

Galway maroon face Dublin in the Arrabawn Cup semi-final at 12.30pm in Moneygall. The winners meet Limerick or Kilkenny at 4pm in Nenagh.

In the Plate, Galway Whites face Laois in Toomevara at 12.30pm. That final is in Toomevara at 4pm against Waterford or Clare.

While in the John Doyle Shield, it’s Galway Tribes vs Kerry. Throw-in at Borrisleigh is 11am with the final against a Cork team at 2pm in the same venue.

Their manager is Gordon Duane.

Three under 14 teams head to Dublin to compete in the Tony Forristal tournament in Abbotstown.

All three teams compete in the main competition in the quarter-finals from 11.30am.

Galway Maroon are against Dublin 1, Galway White challenge Limerick 2, and Galway Tribes challenge Clare. The other game sees Limerick 1 vs Dublin 2.

The semi-finals are 1.15pm with the final afterwards.

Their manager is Liam Gordon.