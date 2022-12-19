HURLING: Dunloy 1-14 St. Thomas 0-13 (All-Ireland Senior Semi-Final Report & Reaction)

St. Thomas’ hopes of a third AIB All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final appearance didn’t materialise on Sunday (18th December 2022) as they went down by four points to Antrim’s Dunloy in Croke Park.

Keelan Molloy’s goal was decisive for the Ulster champions while St. Thomas were also undone by 15 wides.

Galway Bay FM’s Niall Canavan reports.

Afterwards, Niall spoke to St. Thomas’ manager Kenneth Burke.

After Galway Bay FM’s LIVE match commentary, Sean Walsh and Cyril Farrell looked back on the game.

Scorers for Dunloy: Conal Cunning 0-7 (0-3f, 0-1 65), Keelan Molloy 1-2, Nigel Elliott 0-2, Anton McGrath 0-1, Seann Elliott 0-1, Eamon Smyth 0-1.

Scorers for St Thomas’: Conor Cooney 0-6 (0-4f), Damien McGlynn 0-2, Mark Caulfield 0-2, Oisin Flannery 0-1, Evan Duggan 0-1, Eanna Burke 0-1

Dunloy: Ryan Elliott; Phelim Duffin, Ryan McGarry, Oran Quinn; Eamon Smyth, Kevin Molloy, Aaron Crawford; Eoin McFerran, Conor Kinsella; Nigel Elliott, Keelan Molloy, Ronan Molloy; Decky Smith, Conal Cunning, Seann Elliott.

Subs: Anton McGrath for Smith 29, Paul Shiels for Crawford 33, Nicky McKeague for Nigel Elliott 58, Gabriel McTaggart for Ronan Molloy 62.

St Thomas’: Gerald Kelly; Fintan Burke, Cian Mahony, John Headd; Evan Duggan, David Burke, Cathal Burke; Bernard Burke, Conor Cooney; Mark Caulfield, Oisin Flannery, Damien McGlynn; Victor Manso, Brendan Farrell, Eanna Burke.

Subs: Conor Headd for Farrell h/t, Shane Cooney for Manso 42, Darragh Burke for Caulfield 52,

Referee: John Keenan (Wicklow).