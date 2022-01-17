HURLING: Dublin 3-29 Galway 0-19 (Walsh Cup Report and Reaction)

Henry Shefflin suffered his first defeat as Galway senior hurling manager on Sunday (16th January) following this 19-point defeat to Dublin in Parnell Park.

Rian McBride, Chris and Paul Crummey were the goal scorers for the Metropolitians.

Evan Niland was Galway’s top scorer with 0-5; while Cathal Mannion was a half-time substituted and contributed three from play.

Galway Bay FM’s Niall Canavan reports.

Afterwards, Niall and assembled media got the thoughts with Galway manager Henry Shefflin.

Finally, Niall had a chat with Dublin manager Mattie Kenny, from Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry.

Galway’s next outing is against Antrim next Saturday (22nd January). Throw-in at Darver, Co. Louth is 2pm.

==

SCORERS – Dublin: D Burke 0-18 (9f, 1 ’65), C Crummey 1-2, R McBride 1-1, C O’Sullivan 0-3, P Crummey 1-0, C Burke, F Whitely, C O’Callaghan, J Malone, J Hertherton.

Galway: E Niland 0-5 (2f), C Mannion, D O’Shea (3f) 0-3, N Burke 0-2, S Loftus, R Glennon, T Monaghan, C Caulfield 0-1 each.

DUBLIN: S Brennan; A Dunphy, E O’Donnell, P Smyth; J Madden, D Gray, J Bellew; C Burke, C Crummey; R McBride, F Whitely, D Burke; C O’Sullivan, C Currie, A Mellett.

Subs: C O’Callaghan for Madden (h-t), R Smith for Gray (37), R Hayes for Mellett (46), A Considine for Whitely (47), D Keogh (52), P Crummey for Currie (55), J Hetherton for McBride (57), J Malone for O’Sullivan (57), S Moran for Dunphy (62), L Walsh for Bellew (66)

GALWAY: E Murphy; S Barrett, D Morrissey, J Grealish; S Blehane, G McInerney, TJ Brennan; C Walsh, S Loftus; R Glennon, N Burke, C Fahy; E Niland, K Cooney, D O’Shea.

Subs: G McInerney for Blehane (30), C Mannion for Walsh (h-t), T Monaghan for O’Shea (45), J Hastings for Fahy (52), C Caufield for Glennon (56), T Killeen for Brennan (58), I McGlynn for Barrett (66)

REF: S Cleere (Kilkenny)