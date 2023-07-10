HURLING: Cyril Farrell Reflects on Galway vs Limerick on Galway Talks

Two days on from Saturday’s (8th July) All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final defeat to Limerick, Galway fans are still reviewing their 2-24 to 1-18 defeat to the Shannonsiders are at Croke Park.

Cathal Manninon’s early goal was instrumental in Henry Shefflin’s charges building up a six-point lead but that was whittled to one by half-time, before being blown away afterwards.

Three-time Galway All-Ireland winning manager Cyril Farrell was part of the Galway Bay FM commentary team and he joined Galway Bay FM’s Keith Finnegan and Darren Kelly on Monday’s (10th July) Galway Talks to discuss more.