HURLING: Craughwell vs Clarinbridge (Senior Semi-Final Preview with Mark Horan & Cian Salmon)

The first of the 2021 Brooks Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Finals takes place on Saturday, 6th November.

Clarinbridge, who last won the County Senior Championship in 2010, face Craughwell who were finalists in 2015, losing out to Sarsfields in a replay.

Both teams had a good league phase with Craughwell topping Group 1 of the Senior A Championship and Clarinbridge doing the same in Group 2 of the Senior B Championship.

Both teams are unbeaten going into this game that will be held in Kenny Park at 2pm on Saturday afternoon.

Sean Walsh spoke to Mark Horan of Craughwell who started by saying that it was great to be back at the Semi-Final stage.

Niall Canavan spoke to Cian Salmon of Clarinbridge who said at the start of the year their main goal was to come out of Senior B.

Throw-in at Kenny Park on Saturday is 2pm and we’ll have full live coverage on Galway Bay FM.