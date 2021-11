Craughwell overcame the concession of an early goal to win the Junior A Hurling Final replay in Loughrea by 1-19 to 2-9 against Liam Mellows.

Rory Hynes gave the city side an early 1-4 to 0-5 lead before Fergal Healy’s goal put Craughwell to the front.

Luke Byrnes got a late Liam Mellows major but Craughwell were clear to take the title.

Galway Bay FM’s Ivan Smyth reports

Afterwards, Ivan chatted to Craughwell joint managers Pat Monaghan and Stephen Glennon