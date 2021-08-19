HURLING: Cork 4-19 Galway 2-14 – Reaction from Jeff Lynskey and Cyril Donnellan

print

Galway under 20 hurling manager Jeff Lynskey stepped down from his position after three years following their 4-19 to 2-14 All-Ireland Final defeat to Cork.

Donal O’Shea and Alex Connaire got Galway’s goals last night (Wednesday, 18th August).

After the game, Galway Bay FM’s Niall Canavan chatted to Jeff Lynskey about their defeat in Semple Stadium.

Galway FM hurling analyst and co-commentator Cyril Donnellan gave his views on the game afterwards to Galway Bay FM’s Sean Walsh.

Attention now turns to Saturday (21st August) and the All-Ireland minor final. Cork again provide the opposition with a 7.15pm start, also in Thurles, and LIVE on Galway Bay FM.