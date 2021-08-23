HURLING: Cork 1-23 Galway 0-12 – All-Ireland Minor Final Reaction with Brian Hanley & Cyril Farrell

print

Galway’s attempts at five consecutive All-Ireland minor hurling titles came unstuck on Saturday (21st August) as Cork completed an underage double with a 1-23 to 0-12 victory.

The Rebels built a 0-16 to 0-7 half-time advantage before David Cremin’s goal secured them a first title at this grade for 20 years.

Rory Burke top scored with five points from the Tribesmen while Michéal Power chipped in with four white flags.

Galway Bay FM’s Niall Canavan reports.

Afterwards, Niall got the thoughts of Galway manager Brian Hanley.

Finally, Niall and his co-commentator Cyril Farrell looked back on Galway’s defeat.