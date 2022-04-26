HURLING: Cody v Shefflin Adds To Intrigue Of Galway v Kilkenny

Henry Shefflin played under Brian Cody’s management for his entire 16-year career, during which he established a claim to be regarded as the best hurler of all time. Cody is still at the helm in Kilkenny, leading them for a 24th successive season while Shefflin is in his first year in management with Galway.

It adds to the intrigue of the Galway-Kilkenny clash in a weekend when one Munster and three Leinster ‘round robin’ games are on the agenda.

The fixtures are as follows:

Sunday

Leinster

Galway v Kilkenny, Pearse Stadium , 2.0;

Laois v Wexford, MW Hire O’Moore Park, 2.30;

Westmeath v Dublin, TEG Cusack Park, 3.0

Munster

Clare v Cork, FBD Semple Stadium, 2.0

GALWAY v KILKENNY

They last met in the Leinster final in 2020 when Kilkenny won by two points in Croke Park. It ended a good run by Galway, who had won three and drawn one of the previous four meetings with Kilkenny.

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP CLASHES

2020: Kilkenny 2-20 Galway 0-24 (Leinster final)

2019: Galway 3-20 Kilkenny 2-22 (Leinster round robin)

2018: Galway 1-28 Kilkenny 3-15 (Leinster final) Replay

2018: Galway 0-18 Kilkenny 0-18 (Leinster final) Draw

2018: Galway 1-22 Kilkenny 2-11 (Leinster round robin)

*Kilkenny have won their opening two games in the current ‘round robin’

series, beating Westmeath and Laois. Galway drew with Wexford and beat

Westmeath.

*This will be the 48th championship meeting between Galway and Kilkenny.

The Cats lead 32-12 with three draws from the previous 47 clashes.

*Brian Cody has managed Kilkenny 21 times against Galway in the

championship since taking over for the start of the 1999 season, winning

twelve (2000-2004-2006-2007-2009-2010-2012-2014-2015 (twice)-2016-2020),

drawing three (2012-2014-2018) and losing six (2001-2005-2012-2018 (twice)

2019.

*Henry Shefflin becomes the ninth Galway manager who has pitted his wits

against Brian Cody in the championship. The others are Mattie Murphy, Noel

Lane, Conor Hayes, Ger Loughnane, John McIntyre, Anthony Cunningham and

Micheal Donoghue, Shane O’Neill.

*Galway will be away to Laois and home to Dublin in their last two ‘round

robin ‘games. Kilkenny will be away to Dublin and home to Wexford.

LAOIS v WEXFORD

This will be the first championship clash between the counties since 2017 when Wexford won a Leinster quarter-final by 14 points in Portlaoise.

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP CLASHES

2017: Wexford 3-25 Laois 1-17 (Leinster quarter-final)

2005: Wexford 0-24 Laois 1-10 (Leinster semi-final)

2001: Wexford 0-17 Laois 0-10 (Leinster semi-final)

1994: Wexford 4-24 Laois 4-6 (Leinster semi-final)

1993: Wexford 0-15 Laois 1-9 (Leinster semi-final)

*Both sides are waiting for their first victory in this campaign. Laois lost to

Dublin and Kilkenny; Wexford drew with Galway and lost to Dublin.

*Laois are seeking their first championship success over Wexford since the

1985 Leinster semi-final which they won by 1-18 to 2-13 before losing the final

to Offaly, who went on to win the All-Ireland title. Prior to 1985, Laois hadn’t

beaten Wexford in the championship since 1941.

*Wexford will be ‘away’ in their last three ‘round robin’ games against Laois,

Westmeath and Kilkenny; Laois will be at home in their next three games

against Wexford, Galway and Westmeath.

WESTMEATH v DUBLIN

They meet in the championship for the first time since 2008 when Dublin won a Leinster quarter-final. Westmeath won a similar round game two years earlier in what was their first championship success over Dublin since 1982.

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS

2008: Dublin 3-21 Westmeath 0-11 (Leinster quarter-final)

2006: Westmeath 0-13 Dublin 0-11 (Leinster quarter-final)

2004: Dublin 2-14 Westmeath 0-11 (Leinster quarter-final)

2003: Dublin 4-17 Westmeath 0-13 (Leinster preliminary round)

2002: Dublin 2-12 Westmeath 1-12 (Leinster preliminary round)

*Dublin won their first two games against Laois and Wexford; Westmeath lost

to Kilkenny and Galway by combined total of 45 points.

*Westmeath scored no goals against Dublin in their last four championship

meetings.

*Westmeath will be home to Wexford and away to Laois in their last two

‘round robin’ games. Dublin will be home to Kilkenny and away to Galway.

ROUND ROBIN TABLE – Leinster Championship



…………………….P………W……..D……..L……..Scoring Diff……….Pts

Kilkenny……….2……….2………0………0………….+39……………….. 4

Dublin…………..2……….2……..0……….0…………..+3………………….4

Galway………2……..1…….1……0…………+25……………3

Wexford………..2………..0……..1………1…………..-1…………………..1

Laois……………..2………..0……..0………2…………..-25…………………0

Westmeath…….2………..0……..0………2……………-41………………..0

CORK v CLARE

They met in last year’s All-Ireland qualifiers when Cork won by two points. They also met in the opening round of this year’s Allianz League when the Rebels again proved successful, winning by 2-30 to 2-21.

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS

2021: Cork 3-19 Clare 1-23 (All-Ireland qualifiers)

2019: Clare 2-23 Cork 2-18 (Munster ‘round robin)

2018: Cork 2-23 Clare 1-21 (Munster ‘round robin’)

2018: Cork 2-24 Clare 3-19 (Munster final)

2017: Cork 1-25 Clare 1-20 (Munster final)

*This will be the 59th championship meeting between the counties, with Cork

leading 40-13 in wins while there have been five draws in the previous 58.

*Clare and Cork have met 15 times in the championship in the new

Millennium. Cork have won twelve to Clare’s two, with one draw.

*Cork lost their opening game to Limerick; Clare won their first game, beating

Tipperary.

ROUND ROBIN TABLE – Munster Championship



……………………P………W…….D……L……Scoring Diff……Pts

Limerick……….2……….2……..0…….0………+14……………. .4

Clare…………….1……….1……. 0…….0……….+8………………2

Waterford…….2……….1……..0…….1………..+1……………..2

Cork……………..1……….0……..0…….1………-11……………..0

Tipperary………2……….0……..0…….2………-12……………..0

GAA HURLING ALL-IRELAND SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP 2022

LEINSTER

Round 1: Wexford 1-19 Galway 1-19; Kilkenny 5-23 Westmeath 1-19; Dublin 1-

20 Laois 2-15.

Round 2: Galway 3-36 Westmeath 1-17; Kilkenny 2-34 Laois 1-14; Dublin 0-24

Wexford 0-23.

Round 3: May 1: Laois v Wexford; Galway v Kilkenny; Westmeath v Dublin.

Round 4: May 14: Dublin v Kilkenny; Laois v Galway; Westmeath v Wexford.

Round 5: May 21: Kilkenny v Wexford; Galway v Dublin; Laois v Westmeath

Final: June 4

MUNSTER

Round 1: April 17: Waterford 2-24 Tipperary 2-20; Limerick 2-25 Cork 1-17.

Round 2: Limerick 0-30 Waterford 2-21; Clare 3-21 Tipperary 2-16

Round 3: May 1: Cork v Clare; May 8: Limerick v Tipperary

Round 4: May 15: Clare v Limerick; Waterford v Cork.

Round 5: May 22: Tipperary v Cork; Clare v Waterford.

Final: June 5

JOE McDONAGH CUP

Round 1: Antrim 3-22 Offaly 2-24; Down 1-19 Kerry 0-18; Carlow 4-30 Meath 0-

17.

Round 2: Kerry 3-21 Carlow 0-15; Offaly 2-22 Meath 0-19; Antrim 6-22 Down

3-16.

Round 3: April 30: Kerry v Meath; Antrim v Carlow; May 1: Down v Offaly.

Round 4: May 14: Carlow v Down; Kerry v Offaly; May 15: Meath v Antrim

Round 5: May 21: Antrim v Kerry; Offaly v Carlow; Down v Meath.

June 4: Final

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

June 11/12: Preliminary quarter-finals: Joe McDonagh Cup winners v 3rd

Munster; Joe McDonagh Cup runners-up v 3rd Leinster.

July 18: Quarter-finals

July 2/3: Semi-finals

July 17: Final