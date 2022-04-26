HURLING: Cody v Shefflin Adds To Intrigue Of Galway v Kilkenny

Henry Shefflin played under Brian Cody’s management for his entire 16-year career, during which he established a claim to be regarded as the best hurler of all time. Cody is still at the helm in Kilkenny, leading them for a 24th successive season while Shefflin is in his first year in management with Galway.
It adds to the intrigue of the Galway-Kilkenny clash in a weekend when one Munster and three Leinster ‘round robin’ games are on the agenda.
The fixtures are as follows:
Sunday
Leinster
Galway v Kilkenny, Pearse Stadium , 2.0;
Laois v Wexford, MW Hire O’Moore Park, 2.30;
Westmeath v Dublin, TEG Cusack Park, 3.0
Munster
Clare v Cork, FBD Semple Stadium, 2.0
GALWAY v KILKENNY
They last met in the Leinster final in 2020 when Kilkenny won by two points in Croke Park. It ended a good run by Galway, who had won three and drawn one of the previous four meetings with Kilkenny.
LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP CLASHES
2020: Kilkenny 2-20 Galway 0-24 (Leinster final)
2019: Galway 3-20 Kilkenny 2-22 (Leinster round robin)
2018: Galway 1-28 Kilkenny 3-15 (Leinster final) Replay
2018: Galway 0-18 Kilkenny 0-18 (Leinster final) Draw
2018: Galway 1-22 Kilkenny 2-11 (Leinster round robin)
*Kilkenny have won their opening two games in the current ‘round robin’
series, beating Westmeath and Laois. Galway drew with Wexford and beat
Westmeath.
*This will be the 48th championship meeting between Galway and Kilkenny.
The Cats lead 32-12 with three draws from the previous 47 clashes.
*Brian Cody has managed Kilkenny 21 times against Galway in the
championship since taking over for the start of the 1999 season, winning
twelve (2000-2004-2006-2007-2009-2010-2012-2014-2015 (twice)-2016-2020),
drawing three (2012-2014-2018) and losing six (2001-2005-2012-2018 (twice)
2019.
*Henry Shefflin becomes the ninth Galway manager who has pitted his wits
against Brian Cody in the championship. The others are Mattie Murphy, Noel
Lane, Conor Hayes, Ger Loughnane, John McIntyre, Anthony Cunningham and
Micheal Donoghue, Shane O’Neill.
*Galway will be away to Laois and home to Dublin in their last two ‘round
robin ‘games. Kilkenny will be away to Dublin and home to Wexford.
LAOIS v WEXFORD
This will be the first championship clash between the counties since 2017 when Wexford won a Leinster quarter-final by 14 points in Portlaoise.
LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP CLASHES
2017: Wexford 3-25 Laois 1-17 (Leinster quarter-final)
2005: Wexford 0-24 Laois 1-10 (Leinster semi-final)
2001: Wexford 0-17 Laois 0-10 (Leinster semi-final)
1994: Wexford 4-24 Laois 4-6 (Leinster semi-final)
1993: Wexford 0-15 Laois 1-9 (Leinster semi-final)
*Both sides are waiting for their first victory in this campaign. Laois lost to
Dublin and Kilkenny; Wexford drew with Galway and lost to Dublin.
*Laois are seeking their first championship success over Wexford since the
1985 Leinster semi-final which they won by 1-18 to 2-13 before losing the final
to Offaly, who went on to win the All-Ireland title. Prior to 1985, Laois hadn’t
beaten Wexford in the championship since 1941.
*Wexford will be ‘away’ in their last three ‘round robin’ games against Laois,
Westmeath and Kilkenny; Laois will be at home in their next three games
against Wexford, Galway and Westmeath.
WESTMEATH v DUBLIN
They meet in the championship for the first time since 2008 when Dublin won a Leinster quarter-final. Westmeath won a similar round game two years earlier in what was their first championship success over Dublin since 1982.
LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS
2008: Dublin 3-21 Westmeath 0-11 (Leinster quarter-final)
2006: Westmeath 0-13 Dublin 0-11 (Leinster quarter-final)
2004: Dublin 2-14 Westmeath 0-11 (Leinster quarter-final)
2003: Dublin 4-17 Westmeath 0-13 (Leinster preliminary round)
2002: Dublin 2-12 Westmeath 1-12 (Leinster preliminary round)
*Dublin won their first two games against Laois and Wexford; Westmeath lost
to Kilkenny and Galway by combined total of 45 points.
*Westmeath scored no goals against Dublin in their last four championship
meetings.
*Westmeath will be home to Wexford and away to Laois in their last two
‘round robin’ games. Dublin will be home to Kilkenny and away to Galway.
ROUND ROBIN TABLE – Leinster Championship
…………………….P………W……..D……..L……..Scoring Diff……….Pts
Kilkenny……….2……….2………0………0………….+39……………….. 4
Dublin…………..2……….2……..0……….0…………..+3………………….4
Galway………2……..1…….1……0…………+25……………3
Wexford………..2………..0……..1………1…………..-1…………………..1
Laois……………..2………..0……..0………2…………..-25…………………0
Westmeath…….2………..0……..0………2……………-41………………..0
CORK v CLARE
They met in last year’s All-Ireland qualifiers when Cork won by two points. They also met in the opening round of this year’s Allianz League when the Rebels again proved successful, winning by 2-30 to 2-21.
LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS
2021: Cork 3-19 Clare 1-23 (All-Ireland qualifiers)
2019: Clare 2-23 Cork 2-18 (Munster ‘round robin)
2018: Cork 2-23 Clare 1-21 (Munster ‘round robin’)
2018: Cork 2-24 Clare 3-19 (Munster final)
2017: Cork 1-25 Clare 1-20 (Munster final)
*This will be the 59th championship meeting between the counties, with Cork
leading 40-13 in wins while there have been five draws in the previous 58.
*Clare and Cork have met 15 times in the championship in the new
Millennium. Cork have won twelve to Clare’s two, with one draw.
*Cork lost their opening game to Limerick; Clare won their first game, beating
Tipperary.
ROUND ROBIN TABLE – Munster Championship
……………………P………W…….D……L……Scoring Diff……Pts
Limerick……….2……….2……..0…….0………+14……………. .4
Clare…………….1……….1……. 0…….0……….+8………………2
Waterford…….2……….1……..0…….1………..+1……………..2
Cork……………..1……….0……..0…….1………-11……………..0
Tipperary………2……….0……..0…….2………-12……………..0
GAA HURLING ALL-IRELAND SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP 2022
LEINSTER
Round 1: Wexford 1-19 Galway 1-19; Kilkenny 5-23 Westmeath 1-19; Dublin 1-
20 Laois 2-15.
Round 2: Galway 3-36 Westmeath 1-17; Kilkenny 2-34 Laois 1-14; Dublin 0-24
Wexford 0-23.
Round 3: May 1: Laois v Wexford; Galway v Kilkenny; Westmeath v Dublin.
Round 4: May 14: Dublin v Kilkenny; Laois v Galway; Westmeath v Wexford.
Round 5: May 21: Kilkenny v Wexford; Galway v Dublin; Laois v Westmeath
Final: June 4
MUNSTER
Round 1: April 17: Waterford 2-24 Tipperary 2-20; Limerick 2-25 Cork 1-17.
Round 2: Limerick 0-30 Waterford 2-21; Clare 3-21 Tipperary 2-16
Round 3: May 1: Cork v Clare; May 8: Limerick v Tipperary
Round 4: May 15: Clare v Limerick; Waterford v Cork.
Round 5: May 22: Tipperary v Cork; Clare v Waterford.
Final: June 5
JOE McDONAGH CUP
Round 1: Antrim 3-22 Offaly 2-24; Down 1-19 Kerry 0-18; Carlow 4-30 Meath 0-
17.
Round 2: Kerry 3-21 Carlow 0-15; Offaly 2-22 Meath 0-19; Antrim 6-22 Down
3-16.
Round 3: April 30: Kerry v Meath; Antrim v Carlow; May 1: Down v Offaly.
Round 4: May 14: Carlow v Down; Kerry v Offaly; May 15: Meath v Antrim
Round 5: May 21: Antrim v Kerry; Offaly v Carlow; Down v Meath.
June 4: Final
ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONSHIPS
June 11/12: Preliminary quarter-finals: Joe McDonagh Cup winners v 3rd
Munster; Joe McDonagh Cup runners-up v 3rd Leinster.
July 18: Quarter-finals
July 2/3: Semi-finals
July 17: Final