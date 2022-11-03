HURLING: Clarinbridge vs Oranmore/Maree (Minor A Final Preview)

Defending champions Clarinbridge take on Oranmore/Maree this Saturday (5th November) in the Minor A Hurling Final.

The Bridge are chasing a fifth title since 2015 while Oranmore/Maree haven’t won at the A grade since 1989.

The game was originally due to be played on Sunday, 23rd October before being postponed due to bad weather. Before that, Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly has been chatting to the two managers starting with Clarinbridge’s Jamie Cannon.

Darren also got the thoughts of Oranmore/Maree’s Dermot Lohan

Throw-in at Kenny Park, Athenry on Saturday is 12.30pm.