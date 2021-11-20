HURLING: Clarinbridge 1-17 Oranmore/Maree 2-14 (Clarinbridge win 4-3 on penalties) (Minor A Final Report, Reaction & Commentary)

Clarinbridge are the County Minor A Hurling Champions following a dramatic victory over Oranmore/Maree after extra-time.

It finished 1-17 to 2-14, Rory Burke with Oranmore/Maree’s second goal at the end of extra-time.

The teams were 3-3 after five penalties each. Aaron Niland got a fourth Clarinbridge and it was enough as Oranmore/Maree missed their sixth.

Galway Bay FM’s Gordon Duane reports

Afterwards, Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane spoke with Clarinbridge’s man of the match Joshua Ryan.

Tommy also chatted to the Clarinbridge manager Jamie Cannon

Galway Bay FM provide live streaming of the game. Listen below from just after the first water break, all the way to the unbelieveable conclusion with our match commentary team of Tommy Devane and Gordon Duane.